COVID-19 vaccine: Russia talks to India on different levels of cooperation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 07: Russian Ambassador, Nikolay Kudashev has said that they are in talks with India on different levels about cooperation that could include supplies, co-development and co-production of Sputnik V, the first anti-COVID-19 vaccine in the world.

The vaccine according to Lancet studies has found in initial trials was causing no serious side effects. This would be discussed when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visits Russia this week.

Kudashev also said though Russia hoped to work with India for a just and multipolar world order at a time when some countries are playing geopolitical games despite the pandemic and creating close door exclusive blocks.

Delhi Metro resumes after 169 days

Unfortunately we have to admit that inspite of the pandemic some countries keep playing geopolitical games and unilateral extraterritorial sanctions and trying to create close door exclusive blocks, politicise international institutions including the UN, OPCW, WHO and others.

Such policy is obviously increasing mistrust, instability and uncertainty taking us from the vital solutions, he also told a conference.

"We hope to further expanding our cooperation with India and other friendly countries to prevent such scenarios and move towards just and equal multipolar world order, democratisation of global governance, collective solutions to global and regional problems and close coordination for this purpose at various multilateral institution, he further added.