COVID-19 vaccine: Oxford, Pfizer or Moderna, which is better

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 23: The phase 3 interim analysis of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine candidate has shown as 70.4 per cent efficacy in preventing the disease. In two different dosing regiments, the vaccine AZD1222, showed the efficacy of 90 per cent and 62 per cent.

"Positive high-level results from an interim analysis of clinical trials of AZD1222 in the UK and Brazil showed the vaccine was highly effective in preventing COVID-19, the primary endpoint, and no hospitalisations or severe cases of the disease were reported in participants receiving the vaccine," a statement from AstraZeneca read.

In the dosing regimen with higher efficacy AZD1222 was given as a half dose followed by a fill dose one month apart.

Another dosing regimen showed lower efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart. The combined analysis from both regimens resulted in an average efficacy of 70 per cent.

Now let us take a look at the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Modern, which have a 95 per cent efficacy. While the efficacy is higher, the AZD1222 can be stored at fridge temperature, while the other two need much colder temperature.

Pfizer's vaccine candidate needs to be stored at minus 75°C and can be kept in the fridge for five days. Moderna's vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 is expected to remain stable at standard refrigerated conditions of 2°C to 8°C for up to 30 days within the 6-month shelf life.

In terms of pricing Oxford's vaccine candidate scores better as it costs a fraction of what Pfizer and Moderna are charing. Oxford's vaccine candidate will be manufactured iii India and Brazil and on Thursday, Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India said that the vaccine will be priced at Rs 500-600.