Jal board, electricity dept staff to be among 1st to get covid-19 vaccine in Delhi

COVID-19 vaccine pricing to help govts to ensure little to no out-of-pocket costs for people: Pfizer

AIIMS unable to find required no. of volunteers for phase-3 trial of Bharat Biotech's COVID vaccine

Covid-19 Vaccine Update: India to produce 300 million doses of Sputnik V

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 18: India will produce about 300 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in 2021, Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"In India, we have agreements with four large manufacturers. ... India will produce about 300 million doses or more of the vaccine for us next year," he said, in an interview to Rossiya 24 TV channel, quoted by Tass News Agency.

The report further said, out of 110 production sites that negotiated production of Sputnik V, RDIF chose 10 that meet its requirements.

"The Russian Sputnik V will be actively produced in the world and we see that this is built on a safe platform based on the human adenovirus," Dmitriev added.

In November, RDIF and pharma firm Hetero had agreed to produce over 100 million doses per year of the Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Sputnik V vaccine is 91.4 per cent effective in providing protection against COVID-19 and has demonstrated 100 per cent efficacy against severe coronavirus cases. The vaccine demonstrated 100 per cent efficacy against severe coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 vaccine has good immune response with 2-dose regime: Oxford University

The cost of one dose of the Sputnik V vaccine for international markets will be less than 10. Sputnik V is a two dose vaccine.

Therefore, Sputnik V will be two or more times cheaper than mRNA vaccines with similar efficacy levels.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Center was registered by Russia's Health Ministry and became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19.

Sputnik V vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).