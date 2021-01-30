COVID-19 vaccine: India fastest to reach the 3 million beneficiary mark in the world

Chinese media blames Delhi’s meddling for its vaccine fall out with Dhaka

New Delhi, Jan 30: In just 13 days India vaccinated 30 lakh people, which is the fastest in the world, the Union Health Ministry has said.

This puts India ahead of the United States, which took 18 days to reach the 3 million mark. Israel took 33 days, while the UK took 36 days, the health ministry data has revealed.

Karnataka (2,86,089), Maharashtra (2,20,587), Rajasthan (2,57,833), Uttar Pradesh (2,94,959) are the state that have vaccinated more than 2 lakh beneficiaries.

The ministry credited this mark to the seamless management of the beneficiaries. From an average of 2 lakh people getting vaccinated on a day, when the vaccination started on January 16, the per day number has jumped to 5 lakh, as the number of sites and sessions have also gone up.

Data revealed by the health ministry shows that India was also the fastest to reach both the 1 and 2 million mark.