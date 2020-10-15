YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 vaccine: Govt chalking out storage plan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 15: The Centre has commenced the process of identifying government and private facilities to create hubs for storage of COVID-19 vaccine.

    The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 under which there are subgroups are looking into the various aspects of vaccine development, procurement and distribution. The group is also looking int the cold chain requirements. The vaccine needs to be stored and distributed at a fixed temperature, failing which it become ineffective.

    COVID-19 vaccine: Govt chalking out storage plan

    Further real time tracking of vaccine movement from procurement to storage to delivery and distribution is being planned using the electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network that is used for the immunisation programme. The cloud based application tracks the realtime stock position and supply route based on the information fed by the ground staff.

    COVID-19 vaccine expected in early 2021: Harsh Vardhan

    It may be recalled that Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan had said that the government was looking to procure and utilise around 400 million doses, which would cover 200 to. 250 million people.

    There are around 27,000 vaccine storage centres in India that are connected through the electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network. There are also 50,000 temperature loggers to monitor storage temperatures accurately for at least 40,000 frontline workers to manage logistics.

      SC refuses to entertain Republic TV's plea, says 'approach Bombay HC'|Oneindia News

      These developments comes in the wake several experimental vaccines reaching the late stage trials.

      More POSITIVE NEWS News

      Read more about:

      positive news coronavirus vaccine

      Story first published: Thursday, October 15, 2020, 10:50 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 15, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X