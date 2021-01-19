COVID-19 vaccine factsheets have these warnings

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 19: With the vaccination drive in India on full swing, factsheets have been released in which there is a warning against the use of the vaccines in immune-compromised persons taking medicines that could affect the immune system.

The factsheet released by the Union Home Ministry, however does not specifically mention these conditions as contraindications for COVID-19 vaccines.

Bharat Biotech's fact sheet on Covaxin says, "you should not get the Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, if you are immune-compromised, or are on a medicine that affects your medicine, have any history of allergies, have fever, have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner, are pregnant or breastfeeding, have received another Covid-19 vaccine, or any other serious health related issues, as determined by the vaccinator/officer supervising vaccination."

The Serum Institute of India's factsheet says, "what should you mention to your health care provider before you get Covishield vaccine? Tell the health care provider about all your medical conditions, including: if you are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system, ever had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) after any drug, food, any vaccine, or any ingredients of Covishield vaccine, have fever, have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, are breast feeding or received another Covid-19 vaccine. You should consult your health care provider before deciding to take the vaccine."

While the Health Ministry's guidance document for states on precautions does not mention a recipient's immune status as a contradiction for taking these vaccines, a document sent by Manohar Agnani, additional secretary (health) reads, " Following conditions are not contraindicated for Covid vaccines: immune-deficiency, HIV, patients on immune-suppression due to any condition (the response to the Covid-19 vaccines may be less in these individuals); history of chronic diseases and morbidities (cardiac, neurological, pulmonary, metabolic, renal, malignancies); Persons with a past history of Sars-CoV-2 infection (sero-positivity), and or RT-PCR positive illness."

Special precautions need to be taken while giving the vaccine to persons with history of any bleeding or coagulation disorder such as clotting factor deficiency, coagulopathy or platelet disorder, the document also said.