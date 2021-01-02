YouTube
    COVID-19 vaccine dry run LIVE: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan visits GTB Hospital

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 02: India is all set to go for the COVID-19 vaccination mock drill as the dry run is being conducted by all the States and UT governments from today. Meanwhile, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited GTB Hospital to review the dry run drill for administering COVID-19 vaccine.

    According to Union Health Ministry, the objective of the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine introduction is to "assess operational feasibility in the use of COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application in a field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide the way forward prior to actual implementation".

    11:24 AM, 2 Jan
    Guwahati: Dry run for COVID19 vaccination administration is being conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital
    11:06 AM, 2 Jan
    77 vaccination centers have been identified in Central Delhi. We are following all guidelines laid down by Government of India. We are even looking at transportation security of vaccine: DM Central Delhi at a healthcare centre in Daryaganj, Delhi
    10:43 AM, 2 Jan
    West Bengal: COVID19 vaccination dry being conducted at Primary Healthcare Centre under Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation in Kolkata
    10:29 AM, 2 Jan
    Bengaluru: COVID-19 vaccination dry run underway at Primary Health Center in Kamakshipalya.
    10:19 AM, 2 Jan
    States are augmenting the State helpline 104 (which shall be used in addition to 1075) for any vaccine/software related query.
    10:18 AM, 2 Jan
    Kerala is all set for the COVID-19 vaccine mock drill on January 2, as 4,991 new cases were recorded on Friday and 5,111 people cured of the infection.
    10:11 AM, 2 Jan
    Delhi:
    Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visits GTB Hospital to review the dry run drill for administering COVID-19 vaccine.
    10:11 AM, 2 Jan
    Maharashtra:
    Dry run for COVID-19 vaccine administration underway at District Hospital, Pune

