COVID-19 vaccine dry run LIVE: 75 health workers in Madhya Pradesh take up vaccine dry run

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Jan 02: Nearly 75 health workers underwent dummy vaccination at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as part of the first dry run of COVID-19 vaccine programme in the state, an official said. As part of the process, SMSs were sent to the health workers, in which they were asked to come to these health facilities, he added.

"After the dummy vaccination shots were given to them, these health workers were asked to wait for 30 minutes at the centres so that they are kept under observation, like in the actual vaccination plan," the official said.

Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination administration underway at Venkateshwar Hospital in Delhi. A health worker conducts the dry run of COVID-19 vaccination at a healthcare center in Daryaganj, New Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain attends the COVID-19 vaccine trial program (Dry Run), at Maternity & Child Welfare (MCW) centre in Daryaganj, New Delhi A nurse conducts the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine at GMCH in Guwahati In 1st phase of COVID-19 vaccination, free vaccine shall be provided across the nation to most prioritised beneficiaries that incl 1 cr healthcare & 2 cr frontline workers, tweets Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan As part of the national campaign, the Tamil Nadu government Saturday began the process of conducting a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccination in Chennai, Nilgris, Tirunelveli, Poonamalle and Coimbatore. Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan this morning said there should be no misconceptions about the safety of the coronavirus vaccine that India plans to use. Mock drill is being conducted at 31 sites across Odisha. Odisha: COVID19 vaccination dry run being conducted at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar Yes, medicines and treatment are being provided for free in Delhi, anyway: Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on being asked if COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of cost in the state Guwahati: Dry run for COVID19 vaccination administration is being conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital 77 vaccination centers have been identified in Central Delhi. We are following all guidelines laid down by Government of India. We are even looking at transportation security of vaccine: DM Central Delhi at a healthcare centre in Daryaganj, Delhi West Bengal: COVID19 vaccination dry being conducted at Primary Healthcare Centre under Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation in Kolkata Bengaluru: COVID-19 vaccination dry run underway at Primary Health Center in Kamakshipalya. States are augmenting the State helpline 104 (which shall be used in addition to 1075) for any vaccine/software related query. Kerala is all set for the COVID-19 vaccine mock drill on January 2, as 4,991 new cases were recorded on Friday and 5,111 people cured of the infection. Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visits GTB Hospital to review the dry run drill for administering COVID-19 vaccine. Maharashtra: Dry run for COVID-19 vaccine administration underway at District Hospital, Pune