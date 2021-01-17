COVID-19 vaccine drive put off in Mumbai till Jan 18

Not at the cost of safety: We need innovative ways to beat the crisis

Mumbai, Jan 17: Maharashtra has suspended the COVID-19 vaccination drive for two days over technical issues.

Technical issues relating to the Co-WIN app had been reported, following which it was decided to suspend the vaccine drive in Mumbai until January 18.

The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation said that there will be no vaccination drive on Sunday and Monday.

Vaccination drive in Mumbai will be on hold on 17 and 18 January, 2021. The decision was taken due to a technical problem with COWIN app - the platform being used to register frontline workers for vaccination. The problem is currently being rectified by the Central government, the BMC said in a tweet.

The message to the beneficiaries regarding this decision were sent on over phone and WhatsApp. The issue has been conveyed to the Union Government. Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan has assured to look into the issue. It is mandatory to register on the Co-Win app before people are called for vaccine shots.