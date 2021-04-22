COVID-19 vaccine: CoWIN to open registration for all above 18 from April 24

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 22: In a recent development, registrations for the 'liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination' are likely to start on April 24 ahead of the rollout on May 1. RS Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority (NHA), has been quoted in multiple media reports as saying on Thursday that vaccine registrations for those above 18 will start in the next 48 hours.

According to reports, Sharma said that the registrations will start on the Central government's CoWIN platform on April 24 and the same can be done using the process and documents explained before.

While India has been administering two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - from January 16 when the vaccination drive started in the country, Russia's Sputnik V has also been approved by the Indian drug regulator and the same is likely to be available soon.

Sharma said in the next phase as well starting May 1, the government will monitor any case of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI).

On Monday, the government had announced that vaccinations for all persons above 18 will begin from May 1. Further, states and private hospitals have been allowed to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers.