YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 vaccine: Brazil says ‘dhanyawad,’ the honour is ours says PM Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 23: Brazil today received 2 million doses of the India made vaccines against coronavirus. Brazil President Jair M Bolsonaro said that the country feels honoured to have a great partner in India to overcome the global obstacle.

      Brazil gets 'Sanjeevani Booti', Bolsonaro thanks Modi | Oneindia News

      COVID-19 vaccine: Brazil says ‘dhanyawad,’ the honour is ours says PM Modi

      Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi. Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad! धनयवाद, Brazil's president said in a tweet.

      US lauds 'true friend' India for gifting COVID-19 vaccine to several countries

      The honour is ours, President @jairbolsonaro to be a trusted partner of Brazil in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation on healthcare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet while replying to the Brazilian President.

      COVID-19 vaccine: Brazil says ‘dhanyawad,’ the honour is ours says PM Modi

      India dispatched two million doses of Covishield to Brazil on Friday. External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar confirmed the arrival of the vaccines and also tweeted the images of the consignment.

      More CORONA VACCINE News

      Read more about:

      Corona vaccine narendra modi brazil

      Story first published: Saturday, January 23, 2021, 11:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 23, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X