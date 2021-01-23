India, a true friend, using its pharma to help global community flight coronavirus: US

COVID-19 vaccine: Brazil says ‘dhanyawad,’ the honour is ours says PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 23: Brazil today received 2 million doses of the India made vaccines against coronavirus. Brazil President Jair M Bolsonaro said that the country feels honoured to have a great partner in India to overcome the global obstacle.

Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi. Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad! धनयवाद, Brazil's president said in a tweet.

The honour is ours, President @jairbolsonaro to be a trusted partner of Brazil in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation on healthcare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet while replying to the Brazilian President.

India dispatched two million doses of Covishield to Brazil on Friday. External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar confirmed the arrival of the vaccines and also tweeted the images of the consignment.