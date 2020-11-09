Third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi worst so far; cases to come down soon: Health Minister Jain

Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in phase 3 trial: Pfizer

New Delhi, Nov 09: A vaccine jointly developed by American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer along with German biotech company BioNTech was 90 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections in ongoing Phase 3 trials.

"The first set of results from our Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine's ability to prevent COVID-19," Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

"We are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis. "We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most," Bourla added.

Pfizer and BioNTech are also working to scale up production for global supply. Pfizer plans to activate its extensive manufacturing network and invest at risk in an effort to produce an approved COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible for those most in need around the world.

The breadth of this program should allow the production of millions of vaccine doses in 2020, increasing to hundreds of millions in 2021.