COVID-19: Trials of first Indian vaccine set to begin at 12 hospitals

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 03: The trials of the first Indian vaccine for COVID-19 will be conducted in 12 hospitals.

The Belagavi Jeevan Sakhi Multi Speciality hospital would be among the units where the multi city clinical trial of the vaccine would be conducted. Trials would also be conducted at the AIIMS, Delhi and Hyderabad. The trial would also be conducted at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad.

The drug has been developed by the Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech and is known as Covaxin. The drug has been sent to the Central Research Institute, Kasauli, following which it would be sent to the hospitals for trial.

The Drug Controller General of India has granted permission to initiate Phase I and II human clinical trials after the company submitted results generated from pre-clinical studies, demonstrating safety and immune response.

During the trial researchers would examine the vaccine's efficacy with a single dose as well a double dose on the 1st and 14th day.