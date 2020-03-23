COVID-19: Tihar Jail to release 3,000 prisoners to ease congestion in jails

New Delhi, Mar 23: The Tihar Prison authorities on Monday said they are planning to release around 3,000 prisoners to ease congestion in jails over the coronavirus threat.

"We will try to release around 1,500 convicts on parole or furlough, and around the same number (1,500) of undertrial prisoners (on interim-bail) in the coming three to four days to ease congestion in jails in the wake of coronavirus threat," Sandeep Goel, DG (Prisons), said.

However, it will not include hardened or dangerous criminals, he said. According to the order, prisoners convicted or charged with offenses having jail term of up to seven years can be given parole.