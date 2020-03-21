COVID-19: This year Ram Navami will be a low key affair

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 21: Ram Navami in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be a low key affair, with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath calling for isolation.

The CM appealed to the people to perform puja during Navaratra at their homes and avoid religious gatherings. This would mean that the the Ram Navami snan and mela at the Sarry river in Ayodhya on April 2 would remain a low key affair. Navaratra begins on March 25.

The Ram Navami snan is now organised by the state government. The authorities are only in charge of crowd control.

According to additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi, the CM had already directed all the DMs to reach out to religious heads and ask them to postpone all religious congregations until April 23.

There is also a likelihood that the borders of Ayodhya district may be sealed on Ram Navami in order to restrict crowds from outside. Social distancing to ensure that a maximum of five people move in a group may also be implemented.

Going by the developments this year the event may be a low key one. There has hardly been any preparation made and hence it is unlikely that a large crowd may gather.