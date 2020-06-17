COVID-19 tests to get cheaper in Delhi, capped at Rs 2,400

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 17: In relief to the common man, the Home Ministry on Wednesday capped the price of a COVID-19 test in Delhi at Rs 2,400.

"In pursuance of decisions taken by HM @AmitShah on 14th June, to double the #COVID19 testing in Delhi; 16,618 test samples collected on June 15 and 16 (till 14th June daily collection varied between 4000-4500). Reports of 6,510 tests received so far, remaining to be received by 18th June," an MHA spokesperson tweeted.

"As per the directives of Home Minister Amit Shah in providing relief to the common man... it has been decided to fix the test rate at Rs 2,400," the tweet added.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for Coronavirus

Delhi was earlier following the Rs 4,500 per test cap ordered by the ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research, the government's nodal body in this health crisis).

The Home Ministry also said that time taken to deliver results of these tests - to be conducted via the Rapid Antigen methodology cleared by the ICMR - would be decreased.

"Following the directives of Home Minister Amit Shah to increase testing and quick delivery of results in Delhi, from 18 June, tests will be done via new Rapid Antigen methodology approved by ICMR. Delhi would be given priority for these kits. 169 centers have been set up across Delhi," the ministry said.

Shah had also directed that bodies of suspected COVID-19 cases in Delhi be handed over to relatives immediately without waiting for laboratory confirmation and mortal remains should be treated with precaution and as per Union Health Ministry guidelines.

His directive came in the wake of reports that a large number of bodies of coronavirus victims were stored in city morgues due to a host of reasons, including non-availability of confirm laboratory reports.