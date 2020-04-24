  • search
    COVID-19 telephonic survey: Why you should answer the call from the number 1921

    New Delhi, Apr 24: The Government will be conducting a telephonic survey to enable proper feedback on the COVID-19 situation.

    The exercise would be carried out by the NIC and calls would come to the mobile numbers from the calling number 1921.

    The public is informed that the call will be coming into mobile phones from the calling number 1921.

    How many coronavirus cases did India, Italy, UK, US report after 5 lakh tests?

    People are informed that it is a genuine survey and are requested to participate in good measure when a call comes in from 1921 to enable proper feedback of the prevalence and distribution of Covid symptoms, a note from the government said.

    Please be aware of any other calls by pranksters or or calls from any other number in the guise of such similar survey.

    States/UTs are requested to inform the public in their States/UTs about the survey with a request to inform the media in their states also so that States should also inform the people about the official nature of this exercise and they should be aware of any other calls by pranksters or phishing/fishing attempts from any other number.

    The states should host the information about this survey in the State Heath Department's home page and other departments' homepage.

    Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 12:35 [IST]
