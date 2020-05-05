COVID-19: Telangana extends lockdown till May 29 as cases continue to rise

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 05: Telangana on Tuesday became the first state to extend the lockdown till May 29 as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Making the announcement at a press briefing chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said "no shops will be open in red zones, special meeting May 15 to discuss further course of action in red zones."

Rao told reporters that night-time curfew would continue in the entire state.

"People should cooperate with us. Elders above 65 years of age should not come out if there is no medical emergency," he said. "Children should also not be allowed outside."

"2200 liquor shops will open except 15 shops in Containment Zones. There will be 16% hike in the price liquor& price of cheap liquor will be hiked by 11%. People not maintaining social distancing will have to bear consequences. No Mask, No Liquor. No Mask, No Goods," says Rao.

Telangana's Extended Lockdown: What's allowed, what's prohibited

In Orange and Green zones- Hardware, Electrical, Construction, Agricultural, Cement, Steel shops allowed to operate.

Private offices can function with 1/3rd of staff, Government offices will function, sand mining can function, RTO offices can function as well.

Fertilizer, seed shops and establishments selling agricultural implements will remain open

Construction activity and cement manufacturing and selling units will be open as well.

No shops will be open in red zones.

Telangana so far has 1,096 cases of coronavirus 439 under treatment and 628 discharged.

Last month, even before the Centre had announced the first extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, Rao had said the lockdown in Telangana would continue till May 7.