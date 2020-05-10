  • search
    COVID-19: Tamil Nadu overtakes Delhi, becomes third worst-hit state in India

    Chennai, May 10: Tamil Nadu has become the third-worst coronavirus-hit state in the country, surpassing Delhi after reporting over 7,200 cases.

    Maharashtra tops the list with over 20,200 cases and at least 779 deaths, followed by Gujarat with around 7,800 cases. Delhi with nearly 7,000 cases, has slipped to the fourth spot.

    The spike in cases was reported from Chennai, where the vegetable and fruit wholesale market at Koyembedu was declared a hotspot. More than 1,500 positive cases were found to be linked to the market.

    Tamil Nadu eases lockdown restrictions in non-containment zones from Monday

    Of the total cases in Tamil Nadu, 1,959 patients have recovered and 47 have died.

    Tamil Nadu has announced major relaxation in lockdown in non-containment areas. While across the state, private offices and tea shops will be allowed to open.

    Shops selling essential items, fruits and vegetables will now be open in the state capital from 6 am to 7 pm. Earlier groceries, fruits and vegetable shops would close by 1 pm. Standalone and neighbourhood shops can remain open between 10.30 am and 6 pm; earlier they were allowed to open from 11 am to 5 pm.

    Private establishments in the city can work with 33 per cent work force between 10.30 am and 6 pm.

    Hotspot Chennai remains shut as Tamil Nadu eases restrictions in non-containment areas

    Outside Chennai, shops selling essential items, grocery, fruits and vegetables can keep similar timings -- 6 am to 7 pm. Standalone and neighbourhood shops can open at 10 am and carry on till 6 pm.

    The Madras High Court last week ordered the state government to shut liquor shops over violation of its guidelines, allowing it to sell online.

