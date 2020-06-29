Covid-19: As TN reports biggest single-day increase in cases, govt extends lockdown till July 31

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, June 29: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday extended the lockdown till July 31. Earlier in the day, the state reported nearly 4,000 fresh coronavirus cases and the tally crossed 86,000 while 62 more deaths brought the toll to 1,141.

Meanwhile, the expert committee which is advising the Tamil Nadu government in containing the spread of COVID-19 has stated that there is no need to implement a full lockdown in Tamil Nadu.

"We informed the government that the virus is spreading in the state because of public transport. We have asked the state to step up measures where the number of cases are more", said the committee.

Chennai recorded 2,167 of the 3,949 new cases in the state and nearby Chengelpet reported 187, Tiruvallur 154 and Madurai 303 while the remainder was scattered in other districts, a health department bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu's tally stood at 86,224 while Chennai's share was 55,969.

As many as 2,212 patients were discharged from various hospitals and in total, 47,749 people have recovered and theactive cases were 37,331.

In 44 government and 18 private hospitals, 62 people died and 51 of them had co-morbidities.

A 13-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were among a number of patients below 45 years to have died.

Since June 25, Tamil Nadu has been reporting 3,500 plus cases and today is the second succesive day of nearly 4,000 cases.

On Sunday, 3,940 fresh cases were reported.