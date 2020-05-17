COVID-19: Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till May 31

Chennai, May 17: Ahead of the Centre releasing guidelines for phase 4 of the COVID-19 lockdown, Tamil Nadu has extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state to May 31.

Schools, colleges, places of worship, cinema theatres and bars in the southern state, which has reported over 10,000 COVID-19 cases, so far, will remain shut during this period.

No further relaxations will be given in 12 districts, including Chennai. However, 25 districts including Coimbatore, Salem and Erode will see certain relaxations in lockdown 4.0.

The decision is on expected lines as the state has reported the highest number of cases and deaths in the country so far.

The present lockdown was valid from May 2 to 17. "Lockdown 3.0 ends today. Lockdown 4.0 will come into effect on Monday and will be valid till May 31. There will be some relaxations in the fourth phase.

On Saturday, over 30 municipal areas were identified in 12 states where maximum restrictions are likely to be imposed as India registered nearly 91,000 Covid-19 cases, leaving behind China where the pandemic emerged.

The selected municipal areas are: Brihanmumbai or Greater Mumbai, Greater Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, Delhi, Indore, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, Nashik, Jodhpur, Agra, Tiruvallur, Aurangabad, Cuddalore, Greater Hyderabad, Surat, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Howrah, Kurnool, Bhopal, Amritsar, Villupuram, Vadodara, Udaipur, Palghar, Berhampur, Solapur and Meerut.