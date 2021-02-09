YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Uttarakhand Glacier Burst
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 tally of Andamans now at 5,005

    By
    |

    Port Blair, Feb 09: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,005 on Tuesday as four more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

    COVID-19 tally of Andamans now at 5,005

    The Union territory's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 62 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.

    India achieves 60 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations in 24 days, fastest in world: Health ministry

    The archipelago now has 11 active cases, while 4,932 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

    The administration has tested over 2.36 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus andaman and nicobar islands

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 10:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X