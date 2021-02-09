COVID-19 tally of Andamans now at 5,005

Over 12k COVID-19 cases reported in one day, 78 new fatalities

Port Blair, Feb 09: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,005 on Tuesday as four more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The Union territory's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 62 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.

The archipelago now has 11 active cases, while 4,932 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The administration has tested over 2.36 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.