Covid-19 tally in India tops 4.4 lakh, death toll mounts to 14,933

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 23: The Covid-19 tally in India on Tuesday climbed to 4,40,215 while the death toll rose to 1,40,11. The number also includes 1,78,014 active cases and 2,48,190 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

The country recorded 14,933 fresh cases and 312 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The national capital has seen 58 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death count to 2,233, while 2,909 fresh cases were reported, an official statement said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected with the coronavirus disease topped nine million across the globe with the United States continuing to be the hardest hit with 2,310,798 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University tally. The global toll from the infection has gone up to 4,71,554.