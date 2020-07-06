COVID-19 tally in Delhi crosses 1 lakh-mark with 1,379 fresh cases

New Delhi, July 06: COVID-19 cases in Delhi crossed 1-lakh mark on Monday with 1,379 fresh cases and 48 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

48 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

However, in the last few days, the number of fresh cases have oscillated, not showing a particular trend in figures.

The Monday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,115 and the total number of cases mounted to 1,00,823.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to hospitals to counsel their COVID-19 patients to donate plasma after 14 days of recovery from the disease, noting that the number of donors is yet to pick pace.