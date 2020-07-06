  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 tally in Delhi crosses 1 lakh-mark with 1,379 fresh cases

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 06: COVID-19 cases in Delhi crossed 1-lakh mark on Monday with 1,379 fresh cases and 48 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

    Forty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

    However, in the last few days, the number of fresh cases have oscillated, not showing a particular trend in figures.

    The Monday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,115 and the total number of cases mounted to 1,00,823.

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to hospitals to counsel their COVID-19 patients to donate plasma after 14 days of recovery from the disease, noting that the number of donors is yet to pick pace.

    More DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 21:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue