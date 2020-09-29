COVID-19 tally in Andamans rises to 3,803

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Port Blair, Sep 29: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,803 on Tuesday as nine more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

All the nine COVID-19 patients were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Twenty-nine more people have recovered from the disease, he said.

Coronavirus pandemic: India's one-day COVID-19 cases drop to 70,589

There are now 168 active coronavirus cases in the archipelago, while 3,582 people have been cured of the disease and 53 people have died of the infection so far, he said.

PM Modi hits out, says 'those opposing farm laws are insulting farmers'|Oneindia News

The administration has so far sent 57,343 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 132 reports are awaited while the remaining results have been received, the official added.