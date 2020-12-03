YouTube
    COVID-19 tally in Andaman rises to 4,723

    By
    |

    Port Blair, Dec 03: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,723 on Thursday as five more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

    Two patients have travel history, while three infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

    Seventeen more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

    Coronavirus cases: India records 35,551 new COVID-19 cases in a day, caseload crosses 95 lakh-mark

    The archipelago now has 79 active cases, while 4,583 people have recovered from the disease and 61 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

    The administration has tested 1,32,784 samples for COVID-19 to date, he added.

    Thursday, December 3, 2020, 10:34 [IST]
