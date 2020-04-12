COVID-19 suspect jumps to death at quarantine facility in Greater Noida

Noida (UP), April 12: A 32-year-old man who was under observation for coronavirus on Sunday jumped to death from the seventh floor of a Greater Noida private college where he was put in quarantine, officials said. His test results were awaited, they said.

“The man was kept at the quarantine centre in Galgotia Engineering College in Greater Noida where he jumped to death from the seventh floor of the building on Sunday,” the DM said in a statement.