  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: Students need not pay college fee until lockdown is lifted, normalcy restored: AICTE

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 16: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has said that colleges should not demand fees from students until the ongoing lockdown is lifted.

    COVID-19: Students need not pay college fee until lockdown is lifted, normalcy restored: AICTE

    A letter to all the AICTE institutions from Member Secretary Rajive Kumar said that it ha to come to the knowledge of the AICTE that certain standalone institutions are insisting that students should pay fees, including admission fee during the lockdown. It is clarified that colleges/institutions should not insist on payment of fees until the ongoing lockdown is lifted and normalcy is restored, the AICTE also said.

    Odisha to begin online education for class 10 students of govt schools

    The AICTE would issue further guidelines on the revised fee payment timelines. All institutions have been directed to display this information on their websites and communicate it to the students via email as well, the AICTE also said.

    The letter further said that AICTE and the University Grants Commission (UGC) will also issue a revised academic calendar soon and Prof. Kumar directed colleges to continue online classes for the current semester under the extended lockdown. UGC has constituted a committee to make recommendations on the conduct of semester examinations, award of marks and passing criteria.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus students aicte

    Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 8:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X