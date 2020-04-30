COVID-19: States which are recording better doubling rate than national average

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 30: The Health Ministry has said that if one looks at the doubling time of coronavirus cases, the national average is now 11 days. It was 3.4 days before the lockdown, the Health Ministry also said.

States whose doubling rate is better than national average:

11 to 20 days:

Delhi - 11.3 days

UP - 12 days,

J&K - 12.2 days,

Odisha - 13 days,

Rajasthan - 17.8 Days,

Tamil Nadu - 19.1 Days,

Punjab - 19.5 Days.

Between 20 to 40 days :

Karnataka-21.6 days,

Ladakh -24.2 days,

Haryana 24.4 Days,

Uttarakhand-30.3 Days,

Kerala -37.5 Days

Above 40 days:

Assam - 59 days,

Telangana - 70.8 Days,

Chhattisgarh - 89.7 Days,

Himachal Pradesh - 191.6 Days