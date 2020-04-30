  • search
    COVID-19: States which are recording better doubling rate than national average

    New Delhi, Apr 30: The Health Ministry has said that if one looks at the doubling time of coronavirus cases, the national average is now 11 days. It was 3.4 days before the lockdown, the Health Ministry also said.

    States whose doubling rate is better than national average:

    11 to 20 days:

    Delhi - 11.3 days

    UP - 12 days,

    J&K - 12.2 days,

    Odisha - 13 days,

    Rajasthan - 17.8 Days,

    Tamil Nadu - 19.1 Days,

    Punjab - 19.5 Days.

    Between 20 to 40 days :

    Karnataka-21.6 days,

    Ladakh -24.2 days,

    Haryana 24.4 Days,

    Uttarakhand-30.3 Days,

    Kerala -37.5 Days

    Above 40 days:

    Assam - 59 days,

    Telangana - 70.8 Days,

    Chhattisgarh - 89.7 Days,

    Himachal Pradesh - 191.6 Days

