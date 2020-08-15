COVID-19: South Korea uses smart bus shelters that check people's temperature before entry

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Aug 15: In view to prevent coronavirus infection, South Korea has opened a high-tech, fortifying bus shelters in the capital with temperature-checking doors and ultraviolet disinfection lamps.

Glass-panelled smart bus shelters check temperature of people's before allowing entry to them.

Passengers must stand in front of an automated thermal-imaging camera to enter and the door will slide open only if their temperature is below 37.5 C.

Separate camera is installed lower down to test children.

The bus shelters have air conditioning, UV light sterilisers to clean and cool the air, surveillance cameras and digital screens to warn about buses' arrival.

Inside the glass-walled booths the air-conditioning systems have ultraviolet lamps installed to kill viruses at the same time as cooling the air.

Also, shelters are included free wifi included.

The bus shelters equipped with hand sanitiser and allow commuters to charge laptops and phones.

Since they have been installed last week, about 300 to 400 people a day use each booth.

A panel displays estimated arrival times while a screen livestreams the traffic outside to ensure passengers do not miss their bus

South Korea emerged as one of the worst early coronavirus outbreaks outside China but brought it broadly under control with an extensive "trace, test and treat" programme with no compulsory lockdown.