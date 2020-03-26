COVID-19: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, pledges support to govt

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 26: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with suggestions that the government should undertake during the lockdown period.

In a four-page letter to PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi wrote, "As president of the Congress, I would like to state that we will support and collaborate fully with every step taking by the union government to ensure the containment of the pandemic."

"At this challenging and uncertain time, it is imperative for each one of us to rise above partisan interests and honour one's duty towards our country and indeed, towards humanity," said Gandhi.

The Congress party, she said, extended to the government "our full support and cooperation".

Sonia Gandhi suggested that the centre consider deferring all EMIs for 6 months and waive interests charged by banks for this period.

"The government should "immediately put in place broad-based social protection measures including direct cash transfers" to daily wagers, MNREGA workers, factor workers, construction workers, farmers and others in the unorganized sector," the interim Congress chief wrote.

Sonia Gandhi also recommended her party's NYAY scheme for minimum income support as the "need of the hour", to give the poor a basic economic resource to fall back on.

"Alternatively, a cash transfer of Rs 7,500 to every Jan Dhan account holder, PM Kisan Yojana account holder, all old-age/widow/differently-abled persons' pension, MNREGA worker's accounts, as a one-time special measure to tide over the 21-day lockdown period should be considered," she wrote.