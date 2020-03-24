  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: Shah asks Delhi Police chief to ensure security of doctors facing harassment

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava to ensure security of doctors who are facing harassment at the hands of some people in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

    COVID-19: Shah asks Delhi Police chief to ensure security of doctors facing harassment

    Shah's directive came hours after a representation was sent to him apprising him about the incidents of harassment of doctors by some landlords, claiming that coronavirus could be transmitted through the medicos.

    The home minister spoke to the Delhi Police commissioner and asked him to take immediate action to stop any such incident, an official of the Home Ministry said.

    In their representation, the doctors said that some of their colleagues were facing harassment at the hands of some people, particularly the landlords, asking them to vacate their rented premises.

    The doctors are claiming that the harassment was meted out to them by some people alleging that coronavirus could be transmitted through them as they are treating the positive cases.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus amit shah new delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X