COVID-19: September accounted for 41.53 per cent of total cases in India

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 01: In the eight months since the first case of coronavirus infection was detected on January 30, September alone recorded 26,21,418 infections, accounting for 41.53 per cent of the over 63 lakh COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far.

The past month also saw 33,390 deaths due to the disease, which is around 33.84 per cent of the total 98,678 deaths recorded so far. September witnessed 24,33,319 people recuperating from coronavirus infection contributing to around 46.15 per cent of the total 52,73,201 recoveries registered so far in the country.

India is at number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world. India is the second worst hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to the JHU data.

The first positive case of the coronavirus infection was reported in Kerala on January 30. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28. It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one-lakh mark, while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post.

The cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days, then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark, 11 days to go past 50 lakh and 12 days to cross 60 lakh.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Thursday, India's COVID-19 cases mounted to 63,12,584 with 86,821 infections being reported in a day, while 52,73,201 people have recuperated so far from the disease pushing the recovery rate to 83.53 per cent.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 98,678 with the virus claiming 1,181 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 7,56,19,781 samples have been tested up to September 30 with 14,23,052 samples being tested on Wednesday.