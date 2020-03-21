  • search
    COVID-19: Sanitisers, masks worth Rs 7 lakh seized in Jalna

    Jalna, Mar 21: In a crackdown against hoarding during the coronavirus outbreak, masks and adulterated hand sanitisers worth Rs 7 lakh were seized from a shop in Maharashtra's Jalna city, police said on Friday.

    In a joint operation, officials of the food supply office, Food and Drug Administration and the local crime branch raided Kalpana Emporium in New Jalna on Thursday night, crime branch chief Rajendra Singh Gour said.

    As many as 730 bottles of fake hand sanitisers and 18,900 masks valued at Rs 7 lakh were recovered, he said.

    Coronavirus cases in India rises to 223

    A case has been registered against shop owner Hastimal Bamb for allegedly hoarding these masks and sanitisers, he added.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 8:08 [IST]
