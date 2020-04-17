COVID-19: Rohingya Jamaat attendees to be screened

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 17: The Home Ministry has issued a notification that Rohingyas who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin will now be screened for COVID-19.

In a communication to Chief Secretaries and DGPs, the ministry said there have been reports that several Rohingya Muslims have attended 'Ijtemas' and other religious congregations of Tablighi Jamaat and there is a possibility of theircontracting coronavirus.

The ministry said the Rohingyas residing in camps in Hyderabad had attended Tablighi Jamaat 'Ijtema' at Haryana's Mewat, and had also attendedthe meet at national capital's Nizamuddin.