Covid-19 reinfection cases under investigation, but number is negligible: Harsh Vardhan

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 27: Allaying fears over reports that people once cured of Covid-19 are not free from the threats of contracting the virus again, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said the issue of reinfection is under investigation, though it's not a serious issue at this moment.

"Some cases of reinfection are being reported from across the world, not only from India. At the moment, the subject is still under investigation and doesn't appear to be serious issue. However, each and every aspect of Covid-19 is being actively studied and researched. Reports are being examined, although the number of reinfection is negligible," the health minister said.

"The India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is also studying this subject. ICMR is also actively investigating and researching reports of reinfection and although the number of reinfection cases is negligible at this moment, the government is fully seized of the importance of the matter," he said.

Regarding wide usage of investigational therapies such as Remdesivir and Plasma Therapies, Harsh Vardhan said that the government has issued regular advisories regarding their rational usage. He re-emphasised on the need for wearing masks even in places of worship.

The health minister also reaffirmed that India is far from achieving herd immunity for covid-19.

"Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 as shown by ICMR's second Sero Survey. Hence, all of us should continue following COVID appropriate behaviour."