COVID-19 recovery rate nears 70%, case fatality rate falls below 2%

New Delhi, Aug 11: Successful implementation of containment strategy, aggressive testing coupled with standardized clinical management of critical patients have resulted in the rise of COVID-19 recovery rate to nearly 70% while the case fatality rate has fallen below 2%, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

With more patients recuperating and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have jumped to 15,83,489 with 47,746 patients getting discharged in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The national recovery rate has risen to 69.80%, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The actual case load of the country is the active cases (6,39,929) which is only 28.21% of the total positive cases and they all are under active medical supervision, the ministry said.

"With a consistent and sustained increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has reached nearly 9.5 lakh. India's test, track and treat strategy is showing the desired result - the gap between percentage of recoveries and percentage of active cases of COVID-19 is growing every day," the Ministry said.

Focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, use of non-invasive, improved and coordinated services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment have resulted in seamless efficient patient management of COVID-19 patients, it said.

"As a result, the case fatality rate (CFR) has been low when compared to the global average. It has fallen below 2% on Tuesday and currently stands at 1.99%," the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 22,68,675 with 53,601 new infections being reported in a day, while the death-toll climbed to 45,257 with 871 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the Health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.