  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 48.19 percent

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 01: India's COVID-19 tally on Monday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 8,392 fresh cases in last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,394 deaths.

    COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 48.19 percent
    Representational Image

    Maharashtra continued to add over 2,000 new cases while Delhi saw the biggest spike in COVID-19 count. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 190,535.

    Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 tally rises above 1.90 lakh in India; 230 deaths in 24 hours

      Cabinet meet: 'Big decisions' expected as govt completes 1st year of 2nd term| Oneindia News

      The number of deaths from coronavirus infection was on the rise. The states recorded 230 coronavirus related fatalities in the last 24 hours. Coronavirus claimed 5,394 lives in India.

      The mortality rate in India stood at 2.8 per cent, one of the lowest in the world.

      Maharashtra added 2,487 cases on Sunday, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 67,655. The state also recorded the highest deaths in India. The death toll in the state increased to 2,286.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue