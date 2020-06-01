  • search
    COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 48.19 percent

    New Delhi, June 01: India's COVID-19 tally on Monday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 8,392 fresh cases in last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,394 deaths.

    Maharashtra continued to add over 2,000 new cases while Delhi saw the biggest spike in COVID-19 count.The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 190,535.

    The number of deaths from coronavirus infection were on the rise. The states recorded 230 coronavirus related fatalities in last 24 hours. Coronavirus claimed 5,394 lives in India. The mortality rate in India stood at 2.8%, one of the lowest in the world.

    Maharashtra added 2,487 cases on Sunday, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 67,655. The state also recorded highest deaths in India. The death toll in the state increased to 2,286.

    Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 10:51 [IST]
