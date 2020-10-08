COVID-19 recoveries in India exceed active cases by 50 lakh

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Oct 08: India's Covid-19 recoveries have witnessed an exponential rise, from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October.

Recoveries in India have exceeded the number of active cases by nearly 50 lakh, with recoveries reaching 58,27,704 and active cases reaching 9,02,425.

Notably, more than 75,000 recoveries are being reported every day. Recoveries are 6.3 times the number of active cases.

The recovery rate has increased to 85.25 per cent. India's total coronavirus cases have increased to 68,35,655 after a single-day spike of 78,524 cases. With this, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 68-lakh mark.

The country sees fall in active cases for the 5th consecutive day. Total active cases now at 9.02 lakh down from a high of 10.02 lakh 20 days ago.

With 971 deaths reported in the last 24 hours coronavirus death toll in the country has surged to 1,05,526. With this, daily deaths count sees number below 1,000 for the 5th consecutive day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a campaign today to encourage people's participation in the battle against Covid-19, where he emphasised on the importance of wearing masks, following physical distancing, and maintaining hand hygiene.

"India's COVID-19 fight is people-driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus. #Unite2FightCorona," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.