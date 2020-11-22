COVID-19: Rajasthan imposes curfew, check timings here

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Nov 22: The Rajasthan Government has announced a night curfew in 8 districts to check the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Night curfew has been imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Udaipur, Alwar, Ajmer and Bhilwara.

Markets, restaurants and commercial shops shall close by 7 pm. The curfew shall be imposed between 8 pm and 6 am. Emergency services such as railway, air travellers and medical shops will be exempted.

Those not wearing masks will now be penalised with Rs 500 which was earlier fixed at Rs 200. 75% employees will be called for duty in government and private offices in these districts where the number of employees is 100 or more. The staff will work on a rotation basis.

Curfew fears trigger panic buying in Ahmedabad

Only 100 people shall be allowed at religious, social, cultural functions and political events.

Daycare treatment facilities in private hospitals will be available at a rate fixed by the state government. Critical COVID-19 patients will be sent back home in 2-3 hours after being given medication and treatment. It will also ease the availability of beds in hospitals, the Cabinet decided.