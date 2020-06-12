COVID-19: Rahul says country firmly on way to winning wrong race as India becomes 4th worst-hit

New Delhi, Jun 12: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government over India becoming the fourth worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, describing it as a horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of "arrogance and incompetence".

India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country, according to the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University data.

"India is firmly on it's way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence," Gandhi tweeted along with a visual graph showing India's climb to the fourth spot in terms of cases.

Gandhi's remarks came on a day when for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, India recorded over 10,000 new cases in a day taking the tally to 2,97,535, while the death toll rose to 8,498 with a record single-day spike of 396 fatalities.

The country has registered 10,956 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours till Friday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry data.