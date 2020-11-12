COVID-19 pushes the world towards a new balance of power: Jaishankar

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 12: The world is heading towards a new balance of power and interests, which will manifest itself in a more multipolar global architecture, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated on Wednesday.

    Addressing the digital Asian Leadership Conference 2020 on the theme "Emerging geopolitics and economic landscape in Asia", Jaishankar stated that with central Asia turning into a part of the worldwide economic system the world will now get a "truly multi-polar world".

    "That we are heading towards new balances of power and interests is not in doubt. Nor is the reality that this will manifest itself in a more multi-polar global architecture. Recent events suggest that the accompanying mindsets will put multilateralism under stress," he said.

    "Not all of us want that, through actions rather than words will speak for intentions. If the old order erodes and a new one has yet to emerge, we are probably headed for a long transition. It will be one characterised by convergences among powers and working arrangements to give that practical shape," he said at the Asian leadership conference.

    At the convention, themed "Emerging geopolitics and economic landscape in Asia" Jaishankar told the world that was already beneath stress, the coronavirus pandemic has been "an additional and really serious complicating factor."

    "We don't need to tell each other what we already know. But for the purposes of this discussion, it bears noting that many countries have expanded their definition of national security as a result. Equally, there is a stronger sense of strategic autonomy with a greater emphasis on resilient supply chains," he said.

    On India's response to the COVID-19 challenge, Jaishankar said the country too is focused on recovery and resilience like the rest of the world.

    "Our economic numbers for September and October have been encouraging and we are confident that they will only become better. However, we feel that this is also the moment to undertake ambitious reforms that would put us on a higher trajectory," he said.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 12, 2020, 10:03 [IST]
    X