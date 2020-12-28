Rawat says Cow is the only animal that ‘exhales’ oxygen

COVID-19 positive Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat shifted to AIIMS

New Delhi, Dec 28: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month, has developed a chest infection and is being shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Treatment (AIIMS) for further treatment.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office said that Rawat is being shifted to AIIMS from the Doon Hospital in state capital, where was admitted yesterday after testing positive for COVID-19 on December 18.

As per the CM's physician Dr NS Bisht, infection has been detected in the BJP leader's chest. The news came as five people, who returned from the United Kingdom on December 15, tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

"One of their contacts has also been found positive. They have been placed under isolation," JC Pandey, nodal officer at State COVID-19 Control Room, Uttarakhand, said.