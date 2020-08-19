Pranab Mukherjee health update: Health deteriorates as former Prez develops lung infection

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 19: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's medical condition declined on Wednesday as he developed features of lung infection, said the Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

The 84-year-old was admitted to the hospital last Monday and was operated upon for removal of a clot in the brain. He is also COVID-19 positive.

Earlier in the day, Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee said his father's medical condition was stable and his vital parameters continued to remain under control.

"With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors , my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !Folded hands," Abhijit, who is the son of the ex-president tweeted.

Pranab Mukherjee health update: 'Positive signs' of improvement, says son Abhijit Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

What are the symptoms of a Lung Infection?

A lung infection can be caused by a virus, bacteria, and sometimes even a fungus. One of the most common types of lung infections is called pneumonia.

Symptoms:

Cough that produces thick mucus

Stabbing chest pains

ever (Your fever may rise as high as a dangerous 105°F (40.5°C))

Body aches

Runny nose

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Wheezing

Bluish appearance of the skin or lips

Crackling or rattling sounds in the lungs

Causes

Bronchitis, pneumonia, and bronchiolitis are three types of lung infections. They are typically caused by a virus or bacteria.

Treatments

A bacterial infection usually requires antibiotics in order to clear it up. A fungal lung infection will require treatment with an antifungal medication, such as ketoconazole or voriconazole.

Antibiotics won't work on viral infections. Most of the time, you'll have to wait until your body fights off the infection on its own.

Here's what one can do:

take acetaminophen or ibuprofen to reduce your fever

drink lots of water

try hot tea with honey or ginger

gargle salt water

rest as much as possible

use a humidifier to create moisture in the air

take any prescribed antibiotic until it's gone