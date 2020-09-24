Covid-19 positive Manish Sisodia infected with dengue, blood platelets falling, says Hospital

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 24: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is suffering from Dengue & his blood platelets count is falling. He was admitted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in Delhi after he complained of fever & low oxygen levels. He has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is now being shifted to Max Hospital, Saket from LNJP Hospital.

Manish Sisodia, who tested positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

"The Deputy CM will be administered an RT-PCR test in a couple of days," the doctor said.

Asked if the minister has any co-morbidities, the doctor, also a senior official said, "He has hypertension."

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was admitted to the hospital after he complained of fever and low oxygen level.

In a video message, Sisodia praised the efforts made by doctors at the LNJP hospital.

Sisodia had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was in home isolation.

Sisodia was unable to attend the one-day Delhi Assembly session on September 14 since he had tested positive for the disease.

He is the second Cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to contract COVID-19 infection after Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The health minister had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was hospitalised. He was later administered plasma therapy.