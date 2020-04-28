COVID-19: Positive cases rise to 29,435, death toll at 934 with 62 fatalities in 24 hours

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 28: The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 29,435 and the death toll due to it rose to 934 in the country on Tuesday, registering a record increase of 62 deaths in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

    The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,632, while 6,868 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. Thus, around 22.41 per cent of patients have recovered in the country so far.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 9:04 [IST]
