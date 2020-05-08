  • search
    Covid-19 positive cases in India rises to 56,342; Death toll at 1,886

    New Delhi, May 8: The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 56,342 on Friday, 8 May. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 37,916 active cases across the country, while 1,886 people have died. As many as 16,539 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.

    In the last 24 hours, 3,390 cases and 103 deaths have been reported.

    Meanwhile, the United States has recorded 2,448 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the toll to 75,543, news agency AFP reported on Thursday, 7 May, citing Johns Hopkins University.

    Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 9:39 [IST]
